A former police station in Sayers Common could be demolished after an application was received by Mid Sussex District Council.

Danworth Holdings has applied to knock down the old station on Jobs Lane to make way for a new building to form a Class E Office Unit.

The application is pending consideration and people can view it online at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/1014.

The planning statement said: “The proposed building will be set towards the front of the site, sitting in line with the adjacent terrace of dwellings, 1-4 Jobs Cottages.”

Danworth Holdings has applied to knock down the old police station in Jobs Lane, Sayers Common, to erect a new building to form a Class E Office Unit. Photo: Google Street View

It continued: “The building will have a simple rectangular footprint measuring some 15.5 metres in width by 10.9 metres in depth, with a very small forward projection containing the main entrance to the building. Accommodation will be provided over three floors, the second floor being enclosed within the roof space served by dormer windows in the front and rear roof slopes.”

The planning statement also said there are 13 proposed parking spaces at the rear of the site, two of which will be wheelchair accessible and five of which would have electrical charging sockets. A detached cycle store for eight bicycles is also proposed.

The planning statement added: “The proposed building has been designed with a domestic aesthetic to reflect the existing character of the area and is of a complementary scale and design to the dwellings immediately to

the east.”