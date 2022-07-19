Options for Clair Hall to go through soft market testing

The council commissioned BOP Consultancy to come up with ideas for the venue in Haywards Heath, which is currently being used as a Covid vaccination centre.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (July 18), members looked at an interim report from BOP and the three models proposed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a public consultation last year showed a strong preference for the 51-year-old venue to be refurbished, two of the three suggestions from BOP were for development.

Haywards Heath vaccination centre at Clair Hall. Pic S Robards SR2203053

The first suggested cultural facilities only, while the second included other uses as well.

The third option was for the refurbishment of the existing buildings by a leaseholder who could afford to maintain and run the hall and all its existing buildings.

While this idea would be undoubtedly popular, the cost would be steep.

To bring the building up to modern operational standards – including the removal of asbestos and paying for all repairs and maintenance – some £2.9million would need to be spent within five years.

The costs over a 30-year period, which would include the neighbouring Redwood Centre, would come to £5.7million.

Rachel Kuhn, of BOP, painted a cautious picture of the financial landscape at the moment.

Describing organisations which might want to get on board with Clair Hall as ‘fatigued’, she told the cabinet that BOP was aware of a number of projects which had been paused or stopped as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

But Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for economic growth, chose to adopt a glass half full point of view.

He said: “There is still money out there in the market looking for places to invest in – and there are relatively few safe areas to invest in retail etc.

“That money has an appetite to go somewhere, so hopefully, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

The next step will see the three options put through soft market testing.