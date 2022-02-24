Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight with explosions reported across Ukraine including in the west of the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting this morning following the invasion and has addressed the nation this evening to unveil a new sanctions package to MPs in the House of Commons.
Ukraine war: PM Boris Johnson addresses the nation following Russia's invasion. Here's what he said
Steve Robards asked some of our readers their thoughts on the situation and how world leaders, including Mr Johnson, have reacted to Russia's actions.
