Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight with explosions reported across Ukraine including in the west of the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting this morning following the invasion and has addressed the nation this evening to unveil a new sanctions package to MPs in the House of Commons.

Right Sector militias gather outside the city hall prior to deploying on defensive positions in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Steve Robards asked some of our readers their thoughts on the situation and how world leaders, including Mr Johnson, have reacted to Russia's actions.

You can see the video above.

