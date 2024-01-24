Over 150 objections written for new Eastbourne retirement complex plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

As of writing, 175 comments have been made objecting to the plan and nine comments supporting the planning application, according to the EBC planning portal.

Over 170 objections have been written for plans to build a new retirement complex on the land east of Martinique Way. Picture: Jon Rigby

One objector, J Moysey wrote: “The application for this volume of residences is a clear overdevelop of the site. The height of the development swamps the existing residential properties adjacent to the site in Anguilla Close and Martinique Way on an already elevated site. For this reason alone this application must to be rejected, its just too big for the surrounding area.”

Another objector, Claire Land added: “Another care home is not required, there are plenty in the town, lots of them with spaces. Should not be taking up wildlife areas and concreting over them.”

According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.

How the proposed Martinique Way retirement apartments would look. Picture; Eastbourne Borough Council

The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.