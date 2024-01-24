Over 150 objections written for new Eastbourne retirement complex plans
In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.
The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.
As of writing, 175 comments have been made objecting to the plan and nine comments supporting the planning application, according to the EBC planning portal.
One objector, J Moysey wrote: “The application for this volume of residences is a clear overdevelop of the site. The height of the development swamps the existing residential properties adjacent to the site in Anguilla Close and Martinique Way on an already elevated site. For this reason alone this application must to be rejected, its just too big for the surrounding area.”
Another objector, Claire Land added: “Another care home is not required, there are plenty in the town, lots of them with spaces. Should not be taking up wildlife areas and concreting over them.”
The plans have also been criticised by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront which believes the development would ‘pave the way for the future of our seafront.’
According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.
The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.
The proposed development would be larger in scale than these previously-approved plans, with the apartments to be set out across three buildings. At their highest point, these buildings would stand at seven storeys tall, although the developer says the building would “step gradually upwards” from a three storey height at the southern end of the site.