Pagham developer apologises for premature start of work

Bellway is the developer behind ‘Spindrift Park’, a 300 home development along Hook Lane.

Last month, Arun District Council threatened to issue the developer with a stop notice if it did not stop works ‘immediately’.

This is because Bellway had not yet met key conditions agreed with the council when it secured outline planning permission in 2019.

Development site off Hook Lane, Pagham

‘Preparatory works’ took place over the four-day bank holiday weekend, which marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Not only was this a breach of planning conditions – which say work cannot take place ‘at any time’ on bank holidays – but local residents complained of ‘once in a lifetime’ jubilee celebrations being ‘trashed’ by the unexpected works with reports of noise and dust.

Bellway has since apologised and says the works were carried out in error by a contractor, without permission from the developer.

A spokesperson said: “Bellway aims to be a considerate neighbour on its construction sites and we seek to minimise disruption caused as a result of works on our sites.

“In relation to Spindrift Park development in Bognor Regis, Bellway has yet to start works as the principle contractor on the site.

“However, our groundwork contractor, without instruction from Bellway or prior notice, decided to undertake preparatory works on site over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

“When we became aware, we instructed the contractor to cease work.”

The spokesperson said Bellway will liaise with the council to ‘agree a phased recommencement of works’.