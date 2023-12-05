A petition is calling for a new pedestrian crossing on a busy road in Haywards Heath.

Residents near Butlers Green Road want West Sussex County Council to build a crossing on the B2272 so they can safely attend doctors’ appointments at Dolphins Practice.

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre, who started the petition, said: “Every day, I witness my dear elderly friends struggling to cross the busy main road that separates them from their essential healthcare at the local Doctor's Surgery. It breaks my heart to see them taking such risks, endangering their lives just to access the medical attention they need.”

Visit www.midsussexconservatives.org.uk/form/petition-let-s-get-a-crossing-fo to sign the petition.

Ruth said current arrangements for pedestrian access through Beech Hurst are not working for many residents, especially those who are elderly.

She said: “It is crucial that we address this issue promptly by implementing a pedestrian crossing near the Doctors’ Surgery. This simple yet vital infrastructure improvement will provide our older residents with the means to safely access healthcare services without putting their lives at risk.”

She is urging everyone to sign this petition, saying: “Join me in advocating for the well-being of our elderly friends and neighbours and help create a safer community for all. Together, let’s make a difference by ensuring that no one has to risk their lives simply to receive medical care.”

WSCC Councillor Pete Bradbury has voiced his support. He said: “I’m in complete agreement with the need for this crossing, which will give safety and peace of mind to many local residents, particularly those who are less mobile nowadays.”

A spokesperson from Age UK said: “We wholeheartedly support the implementation of a pedestrian crossing as it aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life for older individuals in the community. A pedestrian crossing is essential for older adults to maintain their independence and to continue accessing social activities and gatherings at our building. It would also support us to promote environmentally friendly forms of transport such as using public transport or walking. We are already aware that many of our service users are not confident enough to use a bus service due to the lack of pedestrian crossing and instead prefer to drive, adding to congestion on the road.”

1 . Some users of Age UK and local residents are concerned that there isn't a pedestrian crossing near the Doctors’ Surgery at Tylers Green. Ruth de Mierre has launched a petition for a new crossing. SR23120401 Pic SR Staff/National world Butler's Green Road residents and some users of Age UK are calling for a pedestrian crossing near the Dolphins Practice on the B2272 Photo: Steve Robards SR23120401

