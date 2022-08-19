Planning appeal postponed as Chichester venue not big enough

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ten-day public inquiry, where a planning inspector would hear the arguments for and against the applications, was due to start yesterday (Thursday August 18).

But it soon became clear the room booked for the start of the appeal at the Chichester Harbour Hotel, was not big enough to accommodate the number of people who turned up to watch proceedings.

The planning appeal had to be postponed

It was estimated at least 120 members of the public, arriving by bike, car and on the Bourne Bus from Chidham & Hambrook and the neighbouring parishes overwhelmed the inquiry room, showing the strength of opposition to the homes.

After an hour of deliberation, the government-appointed inspector Christina Downes apologised to all attendees, but said that the circumstances meant the inquiry had to be delayed until January 2023.

Jane Towers vice chair of Chidham & Hambrook Parish Council, said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of residents who turned up to support our opposition to these planning proposals. It clearly shows the strength of feeling against building 200 houses on high grade agricultural land in a location loved for its wildlife, long-distance views to the South Downs and proximity to Chichester Harbour. We believe the harms would be significant and so do our residents.”

Andrew Kerry-Bedell, Lib Dem county councillor for Bourne, added: “Government Planning Policy is a fiasco and needs a complete overhaul. Even though the council and residents clearly proved this development failed planning policy and was refused last October, developers get to appeal at any time for free.

