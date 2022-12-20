Seaford councillors have criticised national planning rules after a controversial retirement development gained planning permission at appeal.

As previously reported, a planning inspector has approved proposals from Churchill Retirement Living to build 32 retirement apartments in Sutton Road.

Lewes District Council had been against the scheme going ahead, arguing it would have an unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area.

The inspector acknowledged there would be an impact on the character of the area, but concluded that the district’s housing target shortfall had tipped the balance in favour of building out the scheme.

Proposed new Seaford retirement apartments

The decision was welcomed by Stuart Goodwill, managing director of Churchill’s planning consultancy. He said: “This is a very positive result and we will now look forward to starting work on this new development in Seaford.

“Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, supporting local jobs, and increasing high street spend.

“The new apartments will also help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there, and meet the housing needs of many older people in Seaford and the surrounding area.”

Local councillors took a different view, however.

Lewes district councillor Christine Brett (Lib Dem), whose ward includes the development site, said: “This is an appalling example of the way in which the Conservative planning system has ridden roughshod over local plans and residents’ wishes, including strong objections from Seaford Town Council.

“This proposed development is not in the local plan nor was the proposed site identified as one that could be developed.”

She added: “Seaford is overprovided for in terms of accommodation for older people and under provided for in terms of accommodation for families and young people.

“This development will only exacerbate this imbalance as well as putting an unsustainable pressure on our local services.”

Similar concerns were raised by Lib Dem council leader Cllr James MacCleary, who said: “This is the last thing Seaford needs right now. Our GPs are under enormous and increasing pressure with inadequate accommodation. The situation is so bad that one of our GPs’ surgeries is moving into an old pub at their own cost!

“We know that older people place greater demands on health care services. The care industry is in crisis and there is understandable public concern about the cost and availability of care. This development will make matters worse.”

In their decision notice (published on December 12), the inspector said they had considered local concerns around infrastructure, particularly pressure on GPs practices. However, they did not consider these concerns to be grounds for refusal.

The development was one of two schemes from developer Churchill Retirement Living, which had been submitted to Lewes District Council last year.

Neither scheme — which were both reduced in scale during the application process — made it in front of a planning committee, with the developer launching an appeal on the grounds of non-determination.

The council, for its part, said the developer had failed to provide enough information to make its decision. While the council did not make any formal decisions on the scheme, officers confirmed they would have recommended refusal.

