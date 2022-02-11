Plans for new car park lighting at Stansted Park approved

Permission has been granted for safety lighting to be installed for car park occupants in the winter months at Stansted Park by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The Stansted Park Foundation’s plans will see the installation of 15 low height light columns with low energy lamps and 11 lit bollards together to provide safety lighting for car park occupants in the early evening during winter months.

A condition for approval was that the installations ‘will not be used (illuminated) other than on days outside of official British Summer Time and on these days between the hours of 4.15pm and 7pm.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the letter of application the Foundation wrote: “During the darkest months, November to January, the businesses would often choose to close early before dusk had turned to night.

“Lack of lighting has been identified as a significant health & safety issue. Following several trips, slips and accidents, assessed to have been caused by darkness within the car park, a mobile lighting tower has been in use on the car park.”