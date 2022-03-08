Plans for new commercial building in Chichester submitted

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for the change of use of a Chichester property.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:22 pm

The plans would see change a holiday accommodation on New Park Road into a place for business, commercial and retail use.

According to the planning statement there are no plans as of yet to see which business will movie into the property.

The applicant, Mrs A Fleming had recently purchased the New Park Studio property following the death of the previous owner who had run the house as a self-catering holiday accommodation for more than ten years.

Mrs Fleming then intends to let the property for commercial uses and retain it as an investment.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s Planning portal using the reference: 22/00089/FUL

Chichester District Council
