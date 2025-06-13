Plans for three-screen cinema at Clair Hall in West Sussex though to next stage

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it has gone out to the market to take plans for a new cultural offer at Clair Hall to the next stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said it gave the go-ahead earlier this year for the preparation of procurement documents to find a cultural partner ‘to progress plans for a three-screen cinema with a food and drink offer’.

The goal is to have the largest cinema screen be able to host live performances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, June 12, the plans went out to formal procurement and the council said it hopes to secure an operator later this year. After this, the search for a developer for the scheme can begin.

Council Leader Robert Eggleston said: “This is the next step in our journey to provide a new cultural offer at Clair Hall, and we will remain open and transparent throughout. When we looked at the option of revitalising the existing building, there was no interest from the cultural sector. In contrast, this new proposal has been very well received, and we have seen interest and excitement from operators. Our decision to go out to procurement for an operating partner is focused on a process to ensure any new building we commission has an operating model that is viable and will be successful before we commence any development work.”

The council has also triggered an Asset of Community Value process, so communities can express an interest in the site. The council has said it will carefully consider this before it looks for a development partner, adding that the first stage of this process is for an expression of interest to be submitted within the next six weeks. The closing date for community bidders is July 25 this year.

The council added that cultural and development experts have been investigating the site to gauge interest in it and establish the necessary steps to make successful facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Eggleston said: “We have to be sure that any new facility gives the people of Haywards Heath a cultural focus rather than just a rentable hall space, and we have to be certain that any proposal for the site is affordable to build, has a realistic prospect of attracting a cultural partner and will be a long-term sustainable asset for the Council and Council tax-payers. Although we have taken all possible steps to mitigate risk by carrying out robust and extensive research, there will always be risk with a project of this scale.”

Clair Hall in Haywards Heath being used as a vaccination centre in 2022

He said: “I am cautiously optimistic. Although we have taken a significant step forward in our ambition to provide Haywards Heath with an exciting new cultural facility that would give the town a lasting legacy, there are still hurdles to overcome.”

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/business-licensing/assets-of-community-value to find out more about Clair Hall and the Asset of Community Value or watch the update video at youtu.be/ZnyVgxYpi8w .