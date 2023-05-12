In an application submitted to Rother District Council, a farm owner is seeking permission to begin using part of Court Lodge Farm — specifically a field to the east of Crowhurst Lane — as site for natural burials.

Unlike more common forms of interment, such burials focus on avoiding anything which would slow down a body’s decomposition, such as embalming or the use of non-biodegradable coffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “These burials utilise biodegradable and environmentally-friendly materials and storage facilities, avoid the use of embalming fluids, concrete or metal coffins, and clothing manufactured from non-biodegradable materials. Leaving little to no trace in the soil.

Proposed site

“In our case the site will be part of a rewilding project, extending the existing historic woodland to create a larger natural habitat. Only native plant and tree species will be used [and] the land will be managed in accordance with the rules and practice of good forestry.”

They added: “After consulting with a natural burial site owner … [and] following conversations with the Natural Death Centre (NDC), it has become clear that the demand for natural burials is increasing. [This is] due to aspects such as simplicity, [it being] cheaper than conventional methods and … natural resource conservation.

“With a small natural burial site at Hastings Cemetery and another near Brighton we feel there is enough demand for a new site here in Crowhurst.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include plans to improve the existing field access and to reinforce a parking area for future visitors to the site.

The application was submitted last month, but only validated and opened to consultation in the last week.

Although still at an early stage, the proposals have seen an objection raised by a neighbour. This neighbour raises concerns about the future operation of the site and questions whether the area is suitable for such a use.