Political opinion: Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, urges government action against NHS ‘corridor care’

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, has called on the government to take decisive action against the growing issue of overcrowding within the NHS, as a Sussex hospital becomes the latest to recruit a ‘corridor doctor’ to provide care for patients in hospital corridors.

The move by University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust- which runs the Royal Sussex County and the Princess Royal Hospitals- to recruit a dedicated doctor to oversee corridor care has raised alarm bells, especially regarding the potential long-term impacts of this approach on vulnerable patients and the elderly.

It is believed to be the first NHS trust to advertise for a role specifically focused on providing care for patients being treated in hospital corridors, a situation which is becoming increasingly common as NHS hospitals struggle with overcrowding. This development follows similar steps taken by Whittington Hospital in north London last month, which advertised multiple shifts for registered nurses dedicated to corridor care.

The practice of treating patients in hospital corridors has become a troubling symptom of the strain the NHS is facing, particularly in A&E departments. Research suggests that long periods spent on hospital beds in corridors can significantly affect patient outcomes, with an increased risk of complications and mortality, particularly among older patients.

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, previously raised her concerns in Parliament. In January, she addressed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, about this growing trend of corridor care in NHS hospitals. Alison Bennett MP stated: “I have been disturbed by reports that ‘corridor care’ is becoming increasingly common in NHS trusts and am deeply concerned at the potential impacts that this is having on the care being received by our most vulnerable.”

She continued, “To see these developments now taking place on our doorstep reinforces the need for the government to take action to deal with hospital overcrowding, and I am deeply concerned to see University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has been forced to take these measures.”

The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to finally address the underlying causes of NHS overcrowding, particularly the ongoing social care crisis. Without adequate social care support, more patients are being admitted to hospitals, leading to longer waits in emergency departments and increased pressure on already overstretched NHS staff.

Alison Bennett said, “I am calling for the government to ensure that solutions are put in place to prevent the normalisation of ‘corridor care,’ and to protect the quality of care and privacy for patients in hospitals across the UK.”