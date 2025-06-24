Political opinion: Andrew Griffith MP welcomes Government’s rapid inquiry into maternity services

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, has welcomed the government’s announcement today (Monday 23rd) that it will be launching a rapid investigation into NHS maternity and neonatal services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Griffith had called for a public inquiry following his own meetings with local families who had been harmfully impacted by the care that they received, and in one tragic case had led to the loss of a baby.

Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health, has himself had a series of meetings with bereaved families. The investigations intend to deliver safer maternity services and improve accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the previous government had conducted a series of independent reviews into those hospitals they had most concerns about, the Health Secretary intends to look at the worst-performing maternity services, using the findings of past reviews, to deliver a national set of actions.

Andrew Griffith MP

University Sussex Hospitals Trust, which includes Worthing, Brighton and Haywards Heath, will be one of the Trusts being investigated.

Parents will be invited to join the panel of clinicians and experts to share their experiences and help shape maternity services as part of a new national taskforce.The aim is to help maternity staff receive the extra training and guidance they need to deliver safe and respectful care with the parents at the centre.

Kate Brintworth, the NHS’s Chief Midwifery Officer, said the work will transform services and address concerns of safety and culture. She points out that the “overwhelming majority of births in England are safe”.

Andrew Griffith MP commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shutterstock image

“I welcome today’s review. As a local MP, I have met with a number of constituents who have shared their upsetting experiences of local maternity services. I have previously written to the Health Secretary requesting a public inquiry on their behalf.”