Political opinion: Green candidate selected for Arundel and South Downs

This item has been submitted by the Green Party. Stephen McAuliffe has been selected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Arundel and South Downs constituency in the July General Election.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

An Arun District Councillor for the past two years, he lives in Fontwell and has already received a wave of support from local people who support his impeccable Green credentials.

Said Stephen: “Selection as Parliamentary Candidate is an exciting prospect. It’s also somewhat daunting and humbling to think that thousands of local residents who are desperate for real hope and real change are pinning that hope on my ability to put up a strong fight.

“I’m already receiving messages of support and good wishes along with offers to help with the campaign. I’m being asked about how people can get hold of campaign leaflets so they can deliver to their neighbourhoods, whether we have ‘Vote Green’ posters and boards yet and how to make financial donations to support the production of campaign literature.

“All this is hugely encouraging. If enough people in the constituency vote for Greens in the general election, as they have in local elections over recent years, there’s a very real chance that the Conservative-held constituency will not be held this time.