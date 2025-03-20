Political opinion: John Milne MP condemns government's national insurance hike, warning of its harmful impact on pharmacies

Horsham’s MP, John Milne has strongly condemned the government's decision to increase employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs), warning that the move could have damaging consequences for local pharmacies and patient care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in response to the government's refusal to exempt health services, including GP practices and pharmacies, from the rise in employer NICs, Horsham's MP, John Milne, has expressed deep concern over the financial strain this will place on already struggling community pharmacies.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Horsham's MP challenged the government's NIC rise, saying that 'it is impossible to improve the public sector by taxing the public sector'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows a warning from the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) that up to 1,000 pharmacies could close by 2027 if the government does not provide urgent financial support. In response to the growing uncertainty, the NPA has advised its members to reduce opening hours and cut key services such as home deliveries for vulnerable patients. The Pharmacy First initiative, which was introduced to help relieve pressure on GP surgeries and hospitals, is also at risk due to a lack of confirmed funding beyond April.

The inside of a local pharmacy in Horsham.

John Milne said: "This reckless decision threatens the future of our local pharmacies, many of which are already on the brink due to years of underfunding and rising costs. With the increase in National Insurance, the National Living Wage, and business rates at the same time, many pharmacies are now struggling to keep their doors open."

"Pharmacies are the backbone of our communities. They provide essential medications, healthcare advice, and vital services that keep people out of hospitals. The government's failure to support them is a failure to support public health."

John Milne has joined other Liberal Democrat MPs in writing to Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, expressing serious concern about the future of pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Milne said: "With no clear commitment or clarity over the future of British pharmacies, I am working with Lib Dem colleagues to ensure they get the funding support they need. I have written to pharmacies in the Horsham constituency to hear from them directly about the impact this will have and how we can ensure they receive much-needed support."