Political opinion: Race for Sussex Mayor takes a twist: Martin Webb goes Independent.

The race to become Sussex’s first-ever elected mayor has taken an unexpected turn, with local businessman and philanthropist Martin Webb announcing he will no longer be standing as Labour’s prospective candidate. Instead, Webb has declared his intention to run as an Independent in the 2026 Sussex mayoral elections.

The announcement, made on his Martin Webb for Sussex Mayor Facebook page, marks a significant moment in the campaign and reshapes the contest for the historic new role.

Explaining his decision, Mr Webb said:

“I’ve been a lifelong Labour supporter, but it’s become clear that my values and vision no longer align with the direction of the government. That’s why I’ve chosen to stand as an Independent candidate in the Sussex Mayoral elections.”

Webb emphasised his belief that the role of mayor must transcend traditional party divisions:

“As an Independent, I’m free to speak honestly, focus on real solutions, and work with sensible people from all backgrounds and political parties. The Mayor should rise above party politics, putting the people of Sussex first, always.”

Martin Webb’s move is underpinned by his long-standing reputation as a successful entrepreneur and community figure. Having built a £15 million leisure business and later donated a £330,000 house to a Brighton charity for vulnerable young people, Webb has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to Sussex.

In his Facebook statement, he highlighted that independence gives him the freedom to act decisively and pragmatically:

"I'm Now Independent."

“I bring a track record of experience, energy, and commitment — combined with the independence needed to deliver bold ideas and practical results. My only priority is making Sussex a safer, better, and more prosperous place for everyone.”

Mr Webb’s announcement is expected to shake up the mayoral race, appealing not only to Labour supporters but also to voters disillusioned with party politics altogether. His pitch positions him as the candidate who can unite Sussex across political divides, drawing strength from his proven ability to lead, innovate, and give back to the community.

He concluded: “If you want a Mayor who will put Sussex before politics, who has the experience to lead and the determination to get things done, then I am the candidate to trust with your vote.”

With the election set for 2026, Martin Webb’s decision to stand as an Independent has already reframed the debate — raising the stakes and setting the tone for a battle that could reshape the future of Sussex politics.