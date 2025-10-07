Political opinion: Two Independent Councillors join LibDems

Bexhill and Battle Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that two former Independent Rother District Councillors have joined the Liberal Democrats who will now form the largest group within the Rother Alliance.

In July unaligned Independent Cllr Beverley Coupar (Sedlescombe & Westfield) joined the LibDem group stating that as an unaligned councillor she could not join any committees and had limited ability to influence decisions. She had been sitting with the LibDems for some months and realised how very closely she shared their values.

At the end of September Cllr Jimmy Stanger (Bexhill St Marks) decided to leave the Rother Association of Independent Councillors (RAOIC) and join the LibDems. In a Facebook posting explaining his move Cllr Stanger said that the upcoming Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) would result in Independents having very little influence in the enlarged Unitary Authority. His own beliefs closely matched those of the Liberal Democrats, and he appreciated the fact that LibDem Councillors had the freedom to vote as they thought best for their residents, rather than be forced to follow a Party line.

Leader of the LibDem group Cllr Sue Prochak said “We are of course very pleased that two such effective and energetic Councillors have chosen to join us, and with the addition of our dynamic new member for Catsfield & Crowhurst, Cllr Nicola McLaren, our whole team has been energised. We will be discussing some rebalancing of responsibilities within the Alliance but as we head into the uncertainties around LGR it is important that the administration at Rother remains stable and we continue to support the current Leader.”