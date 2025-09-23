Political opinion with John Milne MP: What Gatwick means for Horsham

Party conference season is upon us again which means I’ve spent the last few days with my fellow Liberal Democrats in Bournemouth. At times it was sunny enough to feel like a holiday, but in practice it was an intense series of meetings, debates and one notable surprise announcement – Gatwick expansion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal to convert Gatwick’s existing emergency runway into a fully usable second runway has been on the cards for more than a decade. In reality, both this government and the previous government were always inclined to say ‘yes’, whatever the objections, although this decision may yet be subject to a legal challenge.

We could see a doubling of passenger numbers up to 80 million. That’s more than the entire population of Britain passing through Gatwick every single year. The government seems likely to approve simultaneous growth at Heathrow and Luton, which is an extraordinary amount of extra capacity all at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I oppose this decision because I cannot see how it is compatible with the government’s own climate targets. It relies on a wildly over-optimistic view of future environmental solutions, such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel. All local MPs from all parties have also opposed for a variety of reasons.

Flight taking off at Gatwick Airport.

Clearly, the airport jobs are welcome, but many will suffer from increased flights over North Horsham and the villages of Rusper, Warnham and Slinfold. Affected householders have been promised funding for insulation and the possible purchase of properties, although I note that in similar grand construction schemes like HS2, people often came away disappointed.

Whatever happens, we face the prospect of years of construction hell as both the airport and the government’s West of Ifield housing development are built at the same time. The sheer number of construction workers will impact local rents and traffic.

However, for better or worse, the decision has been taken, and we must make the best of it. That means holding Gatwick’s feet to the fire when it comes to access. Gatwick have been set a target for at least 54% of passengers to arrive by public transport – but it now seems this target will not be statutory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I return from conference, I look forward to spending a few weeks in the constituency. Thus far, local councils and resident groups have not found Gatwick an easy partner to deal with. Under the newly appointed Chief Executive, Stephen Wingate, I’m hopeful this will improve.