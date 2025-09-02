Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Celebrating Local Pubs and Standing Up for Hospitality Heroes

This summer, I’ve had the privilege of visiting pubs and hospitality venues across our constituency. From kicking off the campaign at the New Inn in Westfield, to the Castle Inn in Pevensey, the Bull Inn, Battle, Sidley Working Men’s Club in Bexhill and the Swan Inn, Dallington, to name a few, my campaign celebrating the role these businesses play in our communities has been a complete success thanks to an abundance of community nominations from my constituents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I invited constituents to nominate their favourite local pub, and the response was extraordinary. I received many nominations, each filled with heartfelt and personal messages. One resident wrote that their local has “incredible staff, such a welcoming vibe and hilarious regulars!”. Another praised their nomination as a “charming, lovely old pub, [with] fantastic food, absolutely great staff and always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere”. Whether nestled in a quiet village or at the heart of a bustling town, each one has its own story, its own character, and its own place in the lives of local residents. It is evident that these are not just businesses. They are places of connection, comfort, and community.

Hospitality is one of the UK’s largest employers, and its importance to our local coastal economy cannot be overstated. This vital sector provides long-term careers for many, but also vital flexible jobs for students, young people, and those balancing family or caring responsibilities. It’s often a first step into work, a ladder of opportunity for those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet many of these businesses are facing immense and growing challenges. Landlords and staff members have voiced their worries to me about the increasing pressures they’re under including rising costs, changes to employment law, and reductions in support.

Kieran Mullan MP at the Bull Inn, Battle.

The figures are sobering and back the concerns of landlords across the constituency and the country. An estimated 84,000 hospitality jobs have been lost in the last year, with an average of two site closures every day in the first half of 2025. These closures not only effect the economy, but peoples’ livelihoods and the lives of those in the wider community.

The Labour Government’s recent decisions have proved catastrophic for pub owners. The reduction in business rates relief from 75% to 40%, the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions, and the omission of hospitality from the industrial strategy, all send the wrong message. We need a dedicated strategy for this crucial sector; one that recognises its unique challenges and its vital role in our communities.

The Conservatives have called for practical support such as extending business rates relief, consulting with employers before changing the National Living Wage, protecting flexible employment practices, and freezing further duty increases. These are not just policy points. They are lifelines for hospitality businesses trying to stay afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I continue to visit more pubs and present certificates to those nominated, I’m reminded again and again of the resilience, creativity, and generosity of those who work in hospitality. They deserve our thanks – and more importantly, they deserve our support.