Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Often when people think of our area’s history, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the Battle of Hastings. But last Thursday, the country came together to commemorate another important event in our history, one in which our local area can be proud of the part generations before us played.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While people might be familiar with how our region was at the centre of the Battle of Hastings, they might be less familiar with the role our area played during the Second World War. I thought the focus on the VE Day celebrations was a good opportunity to look back over our local history.

Bexhill, like many coastal areas, was at the front line of our defences as the country prepared for a possible invasion. The beach was actually sealed off and mines and tank traps laid. Pill boxes were built, some of which you can still see today, including by Galley Hill and as far inland as Bodiam Castle. Ex-naval guns had to be placed on the coast and volunteers across the community helped man them. Bexhill was subjected to more than 50 air raids that led to the destruction and damage of thousands of buildings and the deaths of 21 civilians and 1 soldier. There was a major evacuation of the town which led to only 5000 people remaining in Bexhill during the Winter of 1940. This is just a small snapshot of the part our area played and what local people endured. Bexhill Museum provides a fantastic resource for people wanting to know more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I marked the occasion by attending the Trafalgar Beacon lighting ceremony on Galley Hill. It was a fitting and thoughtful tribute to the sacrifices of those who gave so much to preserve the freedom that we still enjoy today. As our beacon was lit, sister beacons in Hastings and Eastbourne were also lit. This reminded me that we were all sharing in something that our brings together our whole region. Something that communities across our area, and indeed the country, can unite in celebrating.

A VE day street party in Bexhill

But all history is ultimately personal. A gentleman I spoke to at the lighting of the Trafalgar beacon brought this home to me. He told me that his father had been a POW, released just in time to return to England on VE day. Amongst the partying and in the swing of the celebrations, he met his future wife beginning decades of a happy family life together! So, VE was always particularly special to his family.

Sadly, with each passing year there are fewer and fewer people with us who have first- hand experience of what life was like during the Second World War. However, occasions such as VE day give us that opportunity to take a moment to remember. To think of what was lost, what was defended and to ensure that the finest hour of that great generation will never be forgotten. Britain is a proud country, with many reasons for us to be so. Our history, our communities, our values and of course our well-guarded freedom. This VE day was a celebration to remember, I’m looking forward to doing my bit to ensure we keep commemorating it for all the years to come.