Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: looking at the impact of raised parking charges on businesses

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages’ Weekly Column discussing the impact of the raised parking charges on local businesses, banking hubs in East Grinstead and Uckfield, Meet Mims Events and Lewes housing consultation

It was lovely and sunny at Chequer Mead when I recently met with Dean and Sarah. However, the brightness at the theatre dimmed when I heard about the impact of the parking charges in East Grinstead. As we know, the Lib Dems, supported by other parties, have introduced Sunday, Bank Holiday, and Evening charges and the highest rates in the district are in this town and it’s affecting footfall and businesses, including the theatre. I met the Chief Executive of the Council regarding the impact of the parking charges, the effect on the high street footfall, and sharing the views of residents who have emailed, called or completed my online survey. I was pleased to join the theatre recently at the volunteers’ fair and am excited to join them for some of their brilliant upcoming shows, including Cinderella Panto at the end of the year! Following conversations with Kathryn Hall, there will be a pass for their vital volunteers to help make sure the shows happen. It’s time for Councillors to understand the misguided impact of their choices; this, with business rate hikes and the NI rises, means our businesses and local organisations are struggling to feel positive and we must shop and back local.

I met with ‘Cash Access UK’ - who will be progressing our new Banking Hubs coming to East Grinstead and Uckfield, ensuring they were aware of the hike in parking charges and to keep this in mind whilst choosing a suitable location in EG. Their introduction is very welcome news for our amazing small businesses, older residents, our more vulnerable residents, and anyone needing face-to-face contact – and yes, they’ll be dealing with cash. Do take 5 minutes to share your views on what services you need- https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/banking-hubs-survey. I will be receiving regular updates from Cash Access and ensure I keep residents up to date.

I’ve booked another of my in-person Q&A 'Meet Mims' events - this time in Turners Hill, joined by some of the local Councillors. My series of MP events aims to engage with as many residents as possible, to hear your views and to take questions on local and national matters. These events are free, relaxed, with no age limit and you don't have to submit a question - if you don't want to. See you there for a natter!

Mims Davies MP

Finally, Lewes District Council have now launched their Housing Allocations Policy Consultation with a deadline of 5pm Friday 18th April. Currently the council have a 'Choice Based Lettings' system and are proposing to change it to a 'Property Match' system. Please don’t hesitate to share any views - the consultation on this can be found on my website.