Praise for new accessible parking spaces in Seaford as work finishes on EV charging points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community disability group has welcomed new accessible parking spaces in Seaford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee have voiced their approval for improvements at West Street Car Park, which have been made by Lewes District Council.

The group raises awareness of disability issues and campaigns for disabled access to public places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district council decided to redesign elements of the car park behind Seaford Town Council offices as part of recent work to install new EV charging points.

Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee members including Zena Gibbs (front row, right) with councillor Wendy Maples (furthest right) and Matt Townsend of the council’s Neighbourhood First team (second from right)

Zena Gibbs, chair of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee, met with councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, to see the enhancements. She said: “We welcome these new accessible parking spaces which will make a real difference to the lives of people with disabilities in Seaford. Parking is now safer and easier, and this will make trips to the town centre more enjoyable.”

Councillor Maples said: “We are committed to making our town centres accessible to everyone and the adaptations we have made at West Street Car Park are just one example of how we are achieving this. My thanks to members of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee for their advice and feedback.”

The car park improvements include: better positioned accessible parking spaces; wider hatchings to the accessible spaces to make them easier and safer to use; path resurfacing; and the removal of a kerb that was causing an obstruction.