Praise for new accessible parking spaces in Seaford as work finishes on EV charging points
Members of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee have voiced their approval for improvements at West Street Car Park, which have been made by Lewes District Council.
The group raises awareness of disability issues and campaigns for disabled access to public places.
The district council decided to redesign elements of the car park behind Seaford Town Council offices as part of recent work to install new EV charging points.
Zena Gibbs, chair of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee, met with councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, to see the enhancements. She said: “We welcome these new accessible parking spaces which will make a real difference to the lives of people with disabilities in Seaford. Parking is now safer and easier, and this will make trips to the town centre more enjoyable.”
Councillor Maples said: “We are committed to making our town centres accessible to everyone and the adaptations we have made at West Street Car Park are just one example of how we are achieving this. My thanks to members of Access in Seaford and Newhaven Committee for their advice and feedback.”
The car park improvements include: better positioned accessible parking spaces; wider hatchings to the accessible spaces to make them easier and safer to use; path resurfacing; and the removal of a kerb that was causing an obstruction.
