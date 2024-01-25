Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits East Sussex village to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
He visited the village of Willingdon to meet Mrs Caulfield and Conservative activists as part of a campaign session for the incumbent Lewes MP.
Willingdon is within the Eastbourne Constituency boundary but it will be part of the Lewes Constituency at the next General Election because of parliamentary boundary changes.
Mrs Caulfield: “I am very pleased that the Prime Minister joined me on the doorsteps, it is so important to hear the views of local people directly. The message was clear that residents want to see the Prime Minister’s long-term plan delivered and do not want to go back to square one with Keir Starmer.”
The Prime Minister talked to surprised residents on their doorsteps. Residents expressed a variety of views including the desire to see small boats stopped from crossing the English Channel into the UK and the need for better access to local GPs and dentists.