BREAKING

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits East Sussex village to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to East Sussex last week to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He visited the village of Willingdon to meet Mrs Caulfield and Conservative activists as part of a campaign session for the incumbent Lewes MP.

Willingdon is within the Eastbourne Constituency boundary but it will be part of the Lewes Constituency at the next General Election because of parliamentary boundary changes.

Huge turnout for Ringmer consultation event after hundreds of homes proposed

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the village of Willingdon last week to campaign with Lewes MP Maria CaulfieldPrime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the village of Willingdon last week to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the village of Willingdon last week to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Caulfield: “I am very pleased that the Prime Minister joined me on the doorsteps, it is so important to hear the views of local people directly. The message was clear that residents want to see the Prime Minister’s long-term plan delivered and do not want to go back to square one with Keir Starmer.”

The Prime Minister talked to surprised residents on their doorsteps. Residents expressed a variety of views including the desire to see small boats stopped from crossing the English Channel into the UK and the need for better access to local GPs and dentists.

Related topics:Rishi SunakWillingdonPrime Minister