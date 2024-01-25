Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits East Sussex village to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He visited the village of Willingdon to meet Mrs Caulfield and Conservative activists as part of a campaign session for the incumbent Lewes MP.

Willingdon is within the Eastbourne Constituency boundary but it will be part of the Lewes Constituency at the next General Election because of parliamentary boundary changes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the village of Willingdon last week to campaign with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield

Mrs Caulfield: “I am very pleased that the Prime Minister joined me on the doorsteps, it is so important to hear the views of local people directly. The message was clear that residents want to see the Prime Minister’s long-term plan delivered and do not want to go back to square one with Keir Starmer.”