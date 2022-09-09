A council spokesperson said: “Mid Sussex District Council is deeply saddened at the announcement from Buckingham Palace that our beloved Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

“The Council offers most sincere and heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King and The Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey said: “Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was our greatest public servant and the longest reigning Monarch in British History.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 to 2022. Photo: Steve Robards

“Words seem inadequate to suitably express our gratitude for and our admiration of her unerring dedication to duty in the service of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations over the past 70 years.

“It’s incredible to think that she took the throne only seven years after the end of World War II, at just 25 years of age. In an ever shifting and changing world, Her Majesty has always shown remarkable decency and dignity throughout her reign.

“She has overseen a period of tremendous change in the way we live our lives, whilst remaining a constant source of stability for the nation and the wider Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty touched the lives of so many during her reign and she leaves a lasting legacy having transformed the Commonwealth, modernised the monarchy and through her extensive charitable endeavours.

“On behalf of the Council I would like to express our deepest and most sincere condolences to The Royal Family at this time of national mourning.”

The Chairman of the Council will now send an official letter of condolence to The Royal Family.

The district council said that the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the national mourning period, as a mark of respect, except on the day that a new Sovereign is proclaimed.

A Book of Condolence is open at Mid Sussex District Council, Oaklands, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath.

The Council offices will be open from 9am until 5pm, including Saturdays and Sundays, until the state funeral takes place.