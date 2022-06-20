Rail strikes in Sussex: Everything you need to know about impact of this week's walkouts

Tens of thousands of workers have decided to walkout on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 24 and Saturday June 24 in a dispute over pay and potential job cuts.

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail and a number of train operators, including Southeastern, have voted to go on strike. And while staff at Govia Thameslink Railway, which is in charge of Southern and Thameslink services, were not amongst these, its network is still due to be heavily impacted due to its reliance on NR staff to keep trains running.

What is the strike about?

The RMT says the source of these disputes is the ‘decision by the Tory Government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems’.

A union spokesman said: “Every worker in Britain deserves a pay rise that reflects the cost-of-living crises. All working people should have the benefit of good negotiated terms, conditions, working practices and occupational pensions that will ensure their living standards in retirement.”

But Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, replied: “Taxpayers have provided the equivalent of about £600 per household since covid and passenger numbers are still only at around 75% of pre pandemic levels. We need to bring rail up to date so that we attract more people back and take no more than our fair share from the public purse.

How likely is a deal?

The belligerent tone struck by ministers over the weekend would suggest not likely. Although it’s possible individual deals could be struck with train operating companies, for strike action to be averted it would need intervention from central Government. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said last week in a speech about the future of the country’s railways: “These strikes are not only a bid to derail reforms that are critical to the network’s future and designed to inflict damage at the worst possible time, they are also an incredible act of self-harm by the union leadership.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It has become obvious in our discussions with employers since the RMT ballot result that the government is retaining control over the conduct of negotiations with the RMT, and the Treasury in particular is calling the shots."

What is the travel advice on strike days?

The advice is not to travel unless it is absolutely essential. In Sussex the majority of train lines and stations will be closed with no replacement bus services being offered. Only the Brighton Mainline and shuttle services between Brighton and Hove will operate.

There will be no Southeastern services in East Sussex at all, while the East Coastway, West Coastway and Arun Valley lines will be shut.

Even services that are running are expected to be extremely busy and may be subject to disruption.

Visit Southern and Southeastern’s websites for more information.

What about non-strike days?