Rail strikes: How Sussex will be affected by three days of walkouts

More than 50,000 railway workers are expected to walkout on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 across Network Rail and 13 train operating companies.

The RMT union says its members have faced multi-year pay freezes, while plans to cut thousands of jobs would make the country’s railways unsafe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern and Thameslink services, were one of the only companies not to back strike action, instead voting for industrial action ‘short of a strike’.

Southern and Southeastern train

However as the railway network is dependent on Network Rail staff to operate, the strikes are still expected to have an impact on services across Sussex.

Workers at Southeastern have voted in favour of a strike and its website says: “We’re working hard to understand what level of service we can run on these days, but we expect significant disruption across our network. Most of our stations and routes will be closed and we will only be able to run a severely reduced service.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.”

He argued that rail operators could still afford pay rises for staff, but this would reduce their profits.

But the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, argued that the industry needs to change h to become more efficient, and to bring it up to date with how people work and travel today so that it can ultimately attract more passengers back.

RDG chair Steve Montgomery, said: "No one wins in the event of a strike. Staff lose pay, the industry loses vital revenue making it harder to afford pay increases, and passengers and businesses are disrupted.

“While we will keep as many services running as possible, sadly if this action goes ahead, significant disruption will be inevitable. We therefore urge passengers to plan their journeys carefully and find alternative ways to travel during the strike period where possible.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, added: “We continue to meet with our trades unions to discuss their pay concerns and we’re doing everything we can to avoid strike action on the railway. We know that the cost of living has increased and we want to give our people a pay rise, but the RMT must recognise we are a public body and any pay increase has to be affordable for taxpayers and passengers.”