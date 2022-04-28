Reader’s letter: History tells us if Boris Johnson is deposed, it will by the Conservatives

One of the songs from the musical, Can-Can, begins with the line: ‘It’s the wrong time, and the wrong place’.

One thing we can be sure of, given political history. If Boris is deposed, it will result not from any of the opposition parties, but from his own.

One of his colleagues, Sir Roger Gale, spoke of a tide beginning to turn, which he felt would be unstoppable.

But is there not a case for waiting for a number of tides down the line rather than a current one?

There are probably others who could take over straightaway on the cost of living, continuing uncontrolled immigration and other domestic concerns.

However, we are in the middle of an international crisis, possibly unparalleled since the Second World War, bigger than the Falklands, bigger than Suez.

By general consensus the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary are handling the Ukraine situation well so far.

Yet if Liz Truss has to spend half her time over eight weeks campaigning for the top job, and it is not at all unlikely that she would be a contender, her main preoccupation at the moment is bound to suffer.

We live in a time when forcefulness in expression of opinion is overdone to a frazzle. One commentator has asserted that everybody who was affected by the death of a family member is outraged by Johnson’s behaviour. Not me. I could not get over to Essex to comfort my family on my sister-in-law’s demise, much less attend her funeral. The Prime Minister himself nearly died.

As Ann Widdecombe observed, this birthday cake was partaken at the end of a long working day when all the personnel involved were together anyway.

But of course that will not cut any ice with a political tide determinedly on the turn.