Reason changed for refusal of 73-home Southwater development

The outline application from Reside Developments Ltd, for the site at Woodfords, in Shipley Road, was refused last April on grounds including its countryside location.

Since the refusal, a number of things have changed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reside has launched an appeal to the planning inspector and the council can no longer demonstrate that it has a five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

Application site off Shipley Road

The latter would stand against the council during the appeal.

READ MORE: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/defence/this-former-sniper-from-chichester-is-volunteering-to-fight-in-ukraine-3591668|This former sniper from Chichester is volunteering to fight in Ukraine|This former sniper from Chichester is volunteering to fight in Ukraine}

Usually this would leave the authority waiting with bated breath on the inspector’s decision.

But a position statement on water neutrality, which was published by Natural England in the autumn, changed the playing field.

Now applicants have to show that their developments would not increase demand on water supplies.

Horsham, which was identified by the Environment Agency as being in an area of serious water stress, is supplied by Southern Water from its Sussex North Water Resource Zone.

Essentially, the fear is that the current rate of water abstraction – the process of taking water from surface or underground sources – is having an impact on protected sites in the Arun Valley.

So during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (March 1), members agreed to change the reasons for refusal, this time on water neutrality grounds.

A report to the planning committee said that, as the appeal documents filed by Reside did not include a Water Neutrality Statement, it was ‘not possible to conclude with sufficient certainty’ that the development would not harm the integrity of those sites.

The decision marked the second time an application from Reside has fallen foul of water neutrality concerns.

Last month, plans for 81 homes in Partridge Green were refused for a second time, for exactly the same reason.

To view the application in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/20/2564.

HAVE YOU READ: Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing speaks out on his time at an East Grinstead country hotel