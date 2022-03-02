Warning to dog owners after venomous Portuguese Man o’ war found on West Sussex beach

The sighting of a venomous sea creature in West Sussex has sparked a firm warning to beach-goers.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 11:57 am

Portuguese Man o’ war, also known as the 'Floating Terror', have been seen on the beach at Climping, Arun District Council said.

"Please be cautious when walking on the beach," the council warned on social media read.

"Do not touch them and keep dogs on leads.

"The sting from a Portuguese Man o’ war can be very painful and if ingested by a dog can be toxic and in some cases fatal."

According to the National Geographic, a Portuguese man-of-war is a colony of individual organisms called polyps.

Anyone unfamiliar with the biology of the venomous Portuguese man-of-war would 'likely mistake it for a jellyfish', experts said.

More on this story to follow.

Anyone unfamiliar with the biology of the venomous Portuguese man-of-war would 'likely mistake it for a jellyfish', experts said. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

