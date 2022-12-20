More than 2,300 people have signed a petition calling for better drainage in Crawley underpasses following the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Tyler Wills died in November after he tried to cross Crawley Avenue because the underpass was flooded.

The petition, started by his grandmother, also calls for fencing at least 8ft in height to be placed along the central reservation.

She said: “The road is a danger and we must protect others from crossing it.”

Crawley underpass

The ongoing issue of flooding in underpasses was raised during a West Sussex County Council meeting on Friday (December 16).

Alison Cornell (Lab, Langley Green & Ifield East), who attended Tyler’s funeral, asked if a full safety survey of underpasses in the county would be carried out, with a particular focus on those regularly used as a route to school.

Leader Paul Marshall said officers were reviewing the drainage programme, including the performance of the pumps in the underpasses.

He added: “We need to have contingencies in place for those more sensitive areas that, in the event extreme weather does arrive or flooding does take place, we need to have a contingency about alternative crossing points, particularly for children and young people.”

He told the meeting that some of the underpasses had what he called ‘an automatic pump reaction’, which meant that if they did flood, the pump was triggered to remove the water.

But he confirmed that excessive rainfall – 300mm in November compared to the average of 93mm – had put pressure on the system.

The problem has been going on far longer than just last month, though.

As Mrs Cornell pointed out: “I have lived in and around Crawley for most of my life and these underpasses flood regularly every year.”

Following a question from Natalie Pudaloff (Lab, Northgate & West Green), Mr Marshall confirmed that a review of the barriers along the central reservation would also be carried out.

While there are barriers elsewhere along Crawley Avenue, there are none where Tyler crossed.

Ms Pudaloff said afterwards: “It is in the nature of children to be impetuous, they will not always make the safe decisions when faced with a flooded underpass. We must recognise that in our investigations.”