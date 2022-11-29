The mum of Tyler Wills has thanked the people of Crawley for their kind message and support following her son’s death on Friday.

The 12-year-old, of Arnfield Close, Crawley, was involved in a collision with a car on Friday, November 25, while walking in Crawley Avenue at around 2.45pm, said Sussex Police. Police said he was taken to hospital where he passed away.

Friends of the family Joseph Rous and Sian McHale organised a GoFundMe to help the family give Tyler ‘the best send off’ and a gravestone ‘so everyone that loves Tyler and has had the pleasure to meet him can visit and lay flowers aswell as pay their respects for years to come’. They put a £10,000 target on the page but have so far raised an incredible £15,273. You can donate to the page here.

Tyler Wills with mum Sarah

And Sarah Dudman, Tyler’s mum, took to social media to say how overwhelmed she has been with the response.

Sarah posted on the Spotted:Crawley Facebook page: “My name is Sarah, I’m the mother of Tyler Wills, the beautiful boy who sadly lost his life on Friday afternoon. I just really wanted to say how overwhelmed I’ve been by the kind messages and donations on the go fund me for my beautiful baby. The people of Crawley have been amazing and I couldn’t thank them enough.

“Nothing will bring my boy home to me but knowing I can give him the very best send off he deserves is a little light in our huge dark time.”

Tyler Wills