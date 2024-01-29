BREAKING

Renovated barn in East Grinstead set to reopen: new space for community groups and homeworkers in East Sussex

East Grinstead Town Council has announced that Sunnyside Barn is set to reopen to the public.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council said the building will open on Monday, February 5, after months of renovation work to insulate it and fit it out.

The council said it purchased the old St Barnabas church on Dunnings Road in July last year with the goal of opening it to the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor John Belsey, chair of the Amenities and Tourism Committee, said: “News that the church intended to sell came to the council via a resident and it became clear how much having a community building in Sunnyside means to those living in this part of town. The Town Council moved fast to secure the building at a good price to ensure that it stays in public use and worked hard to get the building ready for reopening. It’s been an exciting project to improve the building for such a potential range of different activities for residents and to strengthen our community.”

Most Popular
Sunnyside Barn is set to reopen to the public on Monday, February 5, after months of renovation workSunnyside Barn is set to reopen to the public on Monday, February 5, after months of renovation work
Sunnyside Barn is set to reopen to the public on Monday, February 5, after months of renovation work

Photos – chain-free detached house with solar panels sits in stylish development

The council said the original building on the site was known as ‘The Barn’ before it was purchased and rebuilt by the diocese of Chichester. They gave it the name St Barnabas while still keeping its link with its former name. East Grinstead Town Council said they have renamed the building again to reflect its history and its current public ownership status. The council asked for name suggestions and picked Sunnyside Barn because it is in the area known as ‘Sunnyside’.

People can make bookings and enquiries with the community and tourism team at East Grinstead Library or by email to [email protected]. Community group bookings are also available at www.eastgrinstead.gov.uk.

There will be a drop-in morning on Friday, February 2, to formally open Sunnyside Barn from 9.30am to 10.30am.

St Barnabas church in East Grinstead seen in November 2022. Photo: Google Street ViewSt Barnabas church in East Grinstead seen in November 2022. Photo: Google Street View
St Barnabas church in East Grinstead seen in November 2022. Photo: Google Street View
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson added: “It is hoped the space will also be used for homeworkers to have a pop-up office to reduce isolation, be a home for community groups, a venue for children’s birthday parties and other gatherings. Groups who are already looking to use the building include: Sea Cadets, mums and babies yoga, cardiac rehab group, adult yoga and art classes.”

Related topics:East Grinstead