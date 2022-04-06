Revised plans for 76 homes off A259 in green gap between Ferring and East Preston

Redrow Homes Limited submitted plans for 76 homes, access, open space, and landscaping at the land, to the south of Littlehampton Road, last month.

The site consists of arable fields – previously used for farming – and form part of the green gap between Ferring and East Preston.

Similar plans for 76 homes were submitted by the developer last summer but Arun District Council refused them in November (A/168/21).

Proposed development site

There were concerns from the council that the proposed development would be ‘visually intrusive on the gap’.

Redrow Homes says a ‘visual impact assessment’ submitted with the new scheme shows there would be ‘no significant impact on long distance views’.

The developer says landscaping included in previous plans has been ‘enhanced’ to ‘obscure’ the development and ‘create a more suitable, rural edge’.

This includes a 10 metre landscaping buffer to the eastern boundary and houses on southern boundary have been ‘lifted’ with tree planting in back gardens.

A biodiversity survey concluded that trees and hedgerows to the edge of site should be retained where possible for habitat but the developer says ‘some’ hedges and trees would be removed to allow access.

An access road would link the development to the A259 and a one-way access at the existing roundabout is also proposed.

Six of the homes would be shared ownership and 17 would be affordable rentals.

Each one-bed would have one parking space each and two, three and four bed properties would have two spaces each- a total of 144 spaces, with 43 garage spaces.

There would be 12 visitor spaces in total and bike sheds are also planned to encourage cycling.

At time of publication, there were 13 letters of objection. The original scheme received more than 170 objections.

One of the 13 objection letters notes: “This area is a very important green space which surrounds the villages of Ferring, East Preston, and Angmering, keeping the area’s unique character and keeping each village a village.

“This area is rare because it is one of the very few gaps where you can be down by the sea and still have an uninterrupted view of the South Downs National Park.

“Houses in this space will be detrimental to this.”

Some objectors also expressed concerns about extra demand on nearby doctor’s surgeries, schools, and the ‘already overstretched’ A259.

A design statement from Redrow Homes reads: “The site at Angmering will provide a unique and attractive area to live.

“It will make use of its proximity to Angmering village centre, where key community infrastructure and local services are located.”

More details can be found at the council’s planning portal using the reference: A/50/22/PL.

