Ringmer Swimming Pool set to reopen this autumn: councils save venue from permanent closure
LDC said the pool was ‘threatened with permanent closure’ in 2022 but they intervened with a rescue plan, working with East Sussex County Council and Wave Active to bring the facility back.
LDC said the pool is old and years of pumping and filtering millions of litres of water and chemicals has damaged the original plant machinery.
The council said funding from LDC and ESCC has made replacing this essential equipment possible.
Cabinet Member for Tourism & Leisure Johnny Denis said: “I was delighted that we were able to find a way to keep Ringmer Swimming Pool open, most notably for the many families in the local community who enjoy visiting the pool. Due to the complex nature of the systems and machinery involved, the repairs and restoration is a highly specialised job. Our officers will be working to secure all the new plant required and liaising with specialist contractors to have it installed and commissioned.”
LDC said council officers are finalising lease arrangements with ESCC and are set to order specialised plant machinery before the autumn re-opening.
They said the council’s £100k investment in Ringmer Swimming Pool is ‘just one strand’ of a £3 million council investment programme in local leisure services. LDC said a new roof and solar PV are planned at Seahaven Swim and Fitness as part of a £1.6 million refurbishment. The council added that there will be a £976k grant to Wave Active for green technology installations, lighting upgrades, enhanced flooring and improved pool circulation pumps.
Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “I know how hard Councillor Denis and his colleagues at Lewes District Council are working to bring Ringmer Swimming Pool back into use. My team and I are looking forward to meeting residents in Ringmer, hearing what they think and above all, welcoming them back to this much-loved pool. Like any community leisure venue, we need as many people as possible to use and support the facilities. In return we will do all we can to make every visit to Ringmer Swimming Pool an enjoyable one.
“Residents can look forward to exciting times for sports and leisure services in Lewes district.”
