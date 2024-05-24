Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cabinet councillor at Lewes District Council is welcoming progress to open Ringmer Swimming Pool once again this autumn, and funding for other district leisure services.

LDC said the pool was ‘threatened with permanent closure’ in 2022 but they intervened with a rescue plan, working with East Sussex County Council and Wave Active to bring the facility back.

LDC said the pool is old and years of pumping and filtering millions of litres of water and chemicals has damaged the original plant machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said funding from LDC and ESCC has made replacing this essential equipment possible.

From left: Lewes District Councillor Johnny Denis and Fred Furner, head of property at Wave Active

Cabinet Member for Tourism & Leisure Johnny Denis said: “I was delighted that we were able to find a way to keep Ringmer Swimming Pool open, most notably for the many families in the local community who enjoy visiting the pool. Due to the complex nature of the systems and machinery involved, the repairs and restoration is a highly specialised job. Our officers will be working to secure all the new plant required and liaising with specialist contractors to have it installed and commissioned.”

LDC said council officers are finalising lease arrangements with ESCC and are set to order specialised plant machinery before the autumn re-opening.

They said the council’s £100k investment in Ringmer Swimming Pool is ‘just one strand’ of a £3 million council investment programme in local leisure services. LDC said a new roof and solar PV are planned at Seahaven Swim and Fitness as part of a £1.6 million refurbishment. The council added that there will be a £976k grant to Wave Active for green technology installations, lighting upgrades, enhanced flooring and improved pool circulation pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer Swimming Pool. Photo: Google Street View

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “I know how hard Councillor Denis and his colleagues at Lewes District Council are working to bring Ringmer Swimming Pool back into use. My team and I are looking forward to meeting residents in Ringmer, hearing what they think and above all, welcoming them back to this much-loved pool. Like any community leisure venue, we need as many people as possible to use and support the facilities. In return we will do all we can to make every visit to Ringmer Swimming Pool an enjoyable one.