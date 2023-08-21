A campaign to get an access ramp to Shoreham Beach has been successful.

The decision to close the only access ramp to Shoreham Beach last year was met with concern and anger, as reported by this newspaper in September.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it decided to close the public access ramp at Soldiers Point in Shoreham due to the surface of the concrete ‘becoming dangerously slippery under certain conditions’ and the necessary maintenance regime ‘not being sustainable’.

They said staff were working with Shoreham Port ‘to look at the options’, adding: “Hopefully, we’ll be able to allow safe and continued access to this area of the beach in the future.”

Following a campaign, led by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, the ramp has now been reopened.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, August 8, the Environment Agency wrote: “The access ramp at Soldiers Point in Shoreham is now open. The new surface has been repaired. Thank you for your patience.”

Mr Loughton told SussexWorld that he was ‘very pleased’ that Soldiers Point has now been reopened.

He added: “This will enable access to the many walkers and disabled people who have missed out on using it since last year and that is has been completed whilst summer is still with us.

"Clearly there were safety concerns that led to the temporary closure following a number of accidents caused by the slippery surface exposed to the tides and now it should be much safer for everyone to enjoy.

"It is frustrating that agreement could not be secured earlier between Shoreham Port Authority and The Environment Agency on how to tackle the problem and I am pleased that councillors Joss Loader, Kevin Boram and I were able to intervene and expedite this and we have achieved a result with which everyone will be pleased.”

1 . EA Soliders Point.jpg The access ramp at Soldiers Point in Shoreham is now open after the new surface was repaired. Photo: Environment Agency

2 . Tim Loughton Shoreham Beach.jpg East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton said he was ‘very pleased’ that the Soldiers Point access ramp has now been reopened. Photo: @timloughton