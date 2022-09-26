The Environment Agency (EA) said it decided to close the public access ramp at Soldiers Point in Shoreham due to the surface of the concrete ‘becoming dangerously slippery under certain conditions’ and the necessary maintenance regime ‘not being sustainable’.

They said staff were working with Shoreham Port ‘to look at the options’, adding: “Hopefully, we’ll be able to allow safe and continued access to this area of the beach in the future.”

Isabel Clark, who regularly takes her six-month-old son to the beach, said ‘it’s really sad’ people were being ‘stopped from accessing the beach’, adding it would now be a ‘military operation’ to take her son down there.

“I have a young boy who loves the beach and we are just not going to be able to access it,” she said.

"We should be able to, by right.

"The harbour and fort area looks like a building site. Everything is fenced off.”

District councillor Joss Loader, who chairs the the Shoreham Beach Residents' Association, said ‘simply closing’ the ramp – with no timetable for re-opening – is ‘totally unacceptable’.

She said the Environment Agency and Shoreham Port authority have ‘known about the safety issues there for nearly four years’ and ‘should have come up with a solution by now’.

Councillor Loader added: “This ramp is one of the few access points along the coast for people with mobility issues and young families, with pushchairs.

"I've had scores of emails and phone calls from people who are really disappointed and upset by the decision.

"I had a useful meeting recently with the EA and our MP, Tim Loughton, and I am cautiously optimistic that a permanent solution maybe in sight.

"In the meantime, we will keep up the pressure to ensure that the ramp doesn't remain closed indefinitely."

Isabel questioned if the decision had breached The Equality Act 2010, which came into force in 2012 and bans age discrimination against adults in the provision of services and public functions.

She added: “People who use wheelchairs and pushchairs won't be able to go down there. It’s just disgusting really.”

Isabel said it will now be a ‘military operation’ to take her son down to the beach where they live

Louise Durrant, who have lived near beach with her family for more than 20 years, said there had been ‘protests from lots of local people’. She said councillors and the MP, Tim Loughton, arranged a meeting to ‘seek a solution’. She added: “The local people just want this resolved quickly so the ramp is fit for purpose and the barrier removed so everyone can enjoy their beach.”

Isabel said the decision was made ‘without consultation’.

She added the ‘enormous stones’ make the other entrance to the beach inaccessible for people with prams and wheelchairs.

She said: “You can't get over them with a pram or wheelchair.

"It's just not accessible. The path is often closed during the winter months as it collapses when the sea is strong.

"The ramp is the only safe route down onto the beach and that is the only sandy part so it's perfect for babies and little ones.

"It's also a good spot to watch the RNLI and port in action."

Shoreham Port said the ramp was constructed, and is being maintained, by the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson added: “The team at Shoreham Port will continue to make themselves available to offer advice and guidance when this is requested on matters relating to water safety within the harbour.”

