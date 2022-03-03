Shoreham Vintage Fest organiser promises to address noise concerns

It will be run by Sussex-based Carrot Events Limited, which also organises the Eastbourne Vintage Festival, and is set to take place over the 2022 Royal Jubilee bank holiday at Adur Recreation Ground, Brighton Road.

Early bird tickets have already gone on sale for the event which promises to offer ‘a magical step back in time from the 1920’s to the 1970’s’ with classic vehicles on show, antiques, music, best dressed competitions, open-air cinema, and a vintage marketplace.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur Recreation Ground

The council received concerns from Sussex Police and its own Public Health and Environmental Protection teams relating to the event which is set to welcome between 2,000 and 3,000 people per day.

The force asked for conditions such as the whole park to be fenced off during the event with the public forbidden from bringing alcohol on site.

Festival goers will also be asked to leave the site quietly.

Although Sussex Police’s concerns have since been addressed, it is up to Adur District Council’s licensing committee to decide if the remaining concerns can be remedied.

Carrot Events’ application seeks permission to sell alcohol between 11am and 9.45pm Thursday to Saturday and 11am to 7pm on Sunday and Monday and also to provide music and entertainment between 11.30am and 10.30pm on Thursday to Saturday and until 7.30pm on Sunday and Monday.

The council’s Public Health and Environmental Protection teams asked that the application be withdrawn because a noise management plan had not been submitted.

The nearest residences are thought to be the Shoreham houseboats.

Carrot Events said it would not be possible to resubmit the application as this would ‘only leave five weeks before the event’.

But the company has promised to provide a plan to control noise levels.

Carrot Events said: “Security officers will be on site from the time the first piece of equipment arrives until the last thing leaves to ensure that there

is no tampering with equipment or theft.

“There may be significant numbers attending this event.

“However, due to the nature of the site there is a low risk of dangerous crowd densities occurring at any one time during each day.

“Monitoring crowd behaviour will be an essential aspect of our crowd management system.”

The interim director for communities at the council said: “Adur Recreation Ground has been deemed suitable to allow public events to be held

and these have proved very successful.

“The site is used for various regular events throughout the year including the annual Legends Festival, circuses, and fairs, and it hosts various other regular and one off public and charity events.”