Solar panels to be installed at Broadbridge Heath leisure centre

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (September 29), members supported the idea of working with Community Energy Horsham to install the panels, starting with The Bridge Leisure Centre, in Broadbridge Heath.

James Wright, cabinet member for environment, told the meeting that the partnership would help the council to take forward its carbon reduction plan.

He added: “It’s a great opportunity to work with a community company which will be working with local investors to generate the money to put [in] these solar panels.

Solar panels

“We’re really looking forward to this hopefully being the start of a wider project.”

A report to the cabinet said there would be no cost to the council, though there may be a minor increase in insurance costs.

Community Energy Horsham is made up of a group of residents who have linked up with Energise South and Energy4All.

Under the group’s business model, money is raised from local investors to pay for the purchase, installation and maintenance costs of the solar panels, and other types of renewable technology.

Investors typically get a four per cent return on their investment.

Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) introduced the council to the scheme.

She said: “It is really important that we take big steps like this to actually deal with the decarbonisation and the energy crisis.”

Community Energy Horsham is looking for non-domestic pitched or flat roofs facing south, south-west or south-east which are at least the size of a tennis court.

Ms Fletcher urged the council not to be limited by the parameters of this particular scheme, pointing out that others could come along to help with high-energy users such as swimming pools and even introduce panels to car parks.

She added: “[It’s] a great start and further to go, I hope.”

Leader Jonathan Chowen said the council was taking ‘small steps, prudent steps’ and ‘learning as we go’.