Summer Fayre in Haywards Heath raises more than £1,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity

A Summer Fayre in Mid Sussex has raised £1,250 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The My Choice Children’s Homes event was held outside the head office at Mill Green Business Estate in Haywards Heath.

Neighbouring businesses supported the event by allowing stalls and activities to be set up across the site.

The town’s deputy mayor Duncan Pascoe said he had a wonderful time meeting members of the community.

Haywards Heath's deputy mayor Duncan Pascoe attended My Choice Children’s Homes' Summer Fayre in Haywards Heath

He said: “Teri from My Choice Children’s Homes did a great job and I was particularly impressed to see that many of the stalls were being run by children from the homes. Terri spoke to me about how it is an important lesson for the children to be involved in charity work, giving them a feeling of responsibility and a fantastic opportunity to engage with the public, with which I wholeheartedly agree.”

A team from West Sussex Fire and Rescue attended the event to provide demonstrations.

Councillor Pascoe said: “They have an incredibly challenging job keeping us safe so I was pleased to see them being supported as the charity of choice for this event. I also learned this is Terri’s final event before retirement and I would like to thank her and all those involved in organising this community event. I wish Terri all the best for her retirement.”

My Choice Children’s Homes provide small residential homes for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties. Visit www.my-choice-homes.com.