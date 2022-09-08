Sussex's political leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth at an engagement earlier this summer. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Admired and respected for her decades of public service, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year.

At 6.30pm this evening, the Royal Family confirmed the The Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Tributes have started to pour in from across the country and around the world.

Sussex's political leaders are amongst those paying their respects to a remarkable leader.

In a statement Pete Bradbury, chairman of West Sussex County Council, said: “This is a terribly sad day for the nation and the people of West Sussex. Her Majesty has a long association with our county. She was dignified and gracious and held in great affection by the public - this was clear to all when the country joined in celebrating her reign through the multitude of Platinum Jubilee events.“Her Majesty’s passing represents the end of an era for our nation and I know many people will want to pay their respects in the coming days.”

Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, tweeted: “An extraordinary life well lived and 96 years of selfless service to Her people to the very last day. Most of us have known no other sovereign and a golden era that has shaped us has ended. We will be forever grateful to Queen Elizabeth II. God save the King.”

Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas added: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the death of the Queen.

"At the heart of this country's life for so long, she witnessed enormous change. I thank her for 70 years of tireless work & send my thoughts & prayers to her family at this difficult time.”

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the death of The Queen. My deepest condolences go to our Royal Family.

"Her Majesty will be greatly missed by our nation and by many across the globe. Her extraordinary reign spanned many generations and will be celebrated by generations to come.”

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said: “Today, we mourn the passing of our Monarch; Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We remember her life and give thanks for her unfaltering and dedicated 70 years of public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and all in our nation and Commonwealth.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “An extremely sad day. Deep condolences to The Royal Family, on the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

On behalf of my Mid Sussex constituents, we are thankful for her life of remarkable service to her people. A great inspiration both here & all across the globe. God save the King.”

Hove MP Peter Kyle wrote: “Unceasing service to the very end. Queen Elizabeth II defined an era through duty, grace and dignity. She had a smile that could lift a nation and the words to steel us in difficult times.”

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, said: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty dedicated herself in service to our nation and the Commonwealth over seven decades – providing strength, inspiration and continuity to generations.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family. A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a Queen, her life has touched us all.

"On behalf of the constituents of Arundel and South Downs, I thank Her Majesty for her lifetime of service. God save the King.”

Katy Bourne, Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I want to express my utmost sympathy and deepest respect for the family of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on this saddest of days. As our monarch and Head of the Commonwealth for over 70 years she has been a beacon of stability and a symbol of continuity, carrying out her public duties with unstinting fortitude and dedication.

"She was respected and revered around the globe and held in deep affection by millions of people. The world will be poorer for her passing.”

Elizabeth Hamilton, chairman of Chichester District Council, said: "On behalf of everyone in our district and at Chichester District Council, we wish to express our great sadness and sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the incredibly sad news of the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

"The love and admiration for the Queen has continued throughout the years. Her Majesty's dedication and commitment to her role and country is unrivalled and her historic reign will never be forgotten.

"We are all deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time.

"As a mark of respect, the union flag will be flown at half-mast at Chichester District Council's East Pallant House offices in Chichester."

Horsham District Council has joined the nation in expressing its deep sadness at this time, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty The Queen.

The Chairman of HDC will be sending an official letter of condolence to the Royal family at this difficult time.

As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half- mast from the Carfax and Park House building.

Books of condolence will be opened at our public sites to enable residents and visitors to express their sympathy, these will include the Council offices at Parkside (open weekdays 9am - 5pm), The Capitol (open Mondays to Saturdays 1.30pm – 8pm, Sundays 1.30pm to 5pm), Horsham Museum (open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am - 4pm).

The chairman of the council and council officers will join with the nation in observing a two minute silence across all the council’s offices at 11am on the day of the funeral.

Wealden District Council’s chairman said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The Councillors and Officers of Wealden District Council are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time."

Members of the public may lay flowers at the dedicated locations around the district. In Hailsham this is at the Hailsham War Memorial on Hailsham High Street. A book of condolence has been set up in the reception area of the Wealden District Council offices in Vicarage Lane, Hailsham and is available for the public to write their messages of condolence in from 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday until 5.00pm on the day following the funeral. The book of condolence will also be open from 10.00am to 4.00pm on Saturday 10 September.

After the Proclamation has been read by the High Sheriff at County Hall in Lewes at 1.00pm on Saturday September 10, local dignitaries and members of the public are also invited to the reading of the Proclamation at District Level at 4.00pm at the Hailsham War Memorial located on Hailsham High Street.

James MacCleary, Lewes District Council leader, wrote: “The Queen has been a constant throughout my lifetime and those of millions across the UK and around the world. She has become synonymous with dignity, integrity and public service.

“Her legacy is enormous as is her role in modern British history. We owe her a debt of gratitude.”

A statement from Eastbourne and Lewes Councils said: “The councillors and officers of Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

A Book of Condolence will be opened at Southover House reception in Lewes and Town Hall reception in Eastbourne and will remain open until the day after the funeral.

Flowers can be laid outside Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes on the front terrace and at the front of the Town Hall in Eastbourne in the marked area.

Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones added: “It's the most saddening news to hear this evening's announcement from Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served her country throughout her reign with integrity and distinction. May she rest in peace.”

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “The death of The Queen is devastating news. Her Majesty has been a source of great stability and continuity throughout the incredible changes our country has seen.

"Her devotion and public service will forever be held in the highest respect. Rest in peace.”

Arun District Council tweeted: “It was with profound sadness that Arun District Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. “On behalf of the council and residents of the district, Cllr Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, chair of the council, offers sincerest condolences to the Royal family at this sad time.”

Cllr Staniforth said: “I’m sure I join the rest of the nation in feeling huge sadness for the loss of our amazing Queen, Elizabeth II. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time. This is a shock that will take our district and nation, a while to recover from. It is important now more than ever, to all come together to support each other during this period of mourning.”

Leader Shaun Gunner wrote on Facebook: “I am bitterly sad to learn of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a woman who has demonstrated extraordinary commitment and service to her family and to our country. This is the end of an era. I’m sure all of us in Arun will extend our deepest condolonces to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Rother District Council tweeted: “Our members & officers are saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time. Further information regarding the reading of the Proclamation & the opening of Books of Condolence will follow in due course.”

Hastings Borough Council also tweeted: “The Mayor of Hastings Borough Council sends condolences on behalf of the people of Hastings to the Royal Family on the death of The Queen.”

Kevin Jenkins, Conservative group leader at Worthing Borough Council, said: “Sad, sad news, the passing of the Queen will leave a huge gap.”