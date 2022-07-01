Tighter restrictions can be imposed on tree felling at major Adur development sites

The Southern Housing Group received permission to redevelop The Mannings into 74 apartments in 2019.

Work has since started and the 1960s flats have been demolished to make way for the new development.

But serious concerns were raised earlier this month after a line of 36 conifer trees started to come down.

The line of conifer trees before they were chopped down

Permission for the felling, with the planting of replacement trees, had been granted by officers without elected councillors being aware, in line with the procedure at that time.

Adur District Council has now amended its procedures so that councillors can impose tighter restrictions on the felling of trees in major developments.

The new approach will mean that planning committees can specify that trees are to remain in place by attaching specific conditions to new planning permissions.

Developers would only be able to depart from this if they made a further application, which could then be called back to the committee by councillors to consider. Any trees on a site to be retained and new tree planting would be protected for at least five years after work is completed.

Developers will also have to carry out extra checks for utilities such as sewage pipes and electrical cables underneath land they intend to build on or undertake planting on before they get planning permission.

This is to prevent them getting permission for projects featuring trees or vegetation that cannot then be planted because the ground is unsuitable.

Steve Neocleous, Adur’s executive member for regeneration, said: “These changes will help us protect our trees by making their retention a condition of new developments.

“I share the frustration of residents about the cutting down of the trees at The Mannings, which prompted me to ask for these changes.

“Everyone has the chance to have their say on whether major projects should happen. These changes will allow them to go further than that and remain involved in the process.”