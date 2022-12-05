Planning inspectors have dismissed two appeals lodged by developers whose applications had been refused by Crawley Borough Council.

The first, from Colmer 1 Ltd, was a prior approval application to add two storeys – 11 flats – to Belgrave House, in Station Way.

It was refused by the council’s planning committee in April, with members describing the proposed changes as ‘awkward, top heavy [and] poorly proportioned’.

In a decision statement, planning inspector J Reid agreed with the council’s action, saying the proposed extension ‘would be unacceptably prominent and damaging’ to the way the building looked.

Belgrave House, Crawley

The second application, from Mountley Limited, wanted to add one storey – four flats – above 24-30 The Boulevard.

It was refused in February due to noise concerns.

Since then, a new conservation area covering Queens Square and The Broadway has been created, which includes the appeal site.