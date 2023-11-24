Uckfield Leisure Centre has been confirmed as an Asset of Community Value by Wealden District Council.

The leisure centre has been listed following a nomination by Uckfield Town Council (reference ACV 23007), which means that if it comes up for sale the community will be able to bid for it.

The building was previously at risk of closure in July this year after Wealden District Council agreed to hand it back to its owners, East Sussex County Council. But after a large campaign and rally, as well as a consultation to keep the leisure centre open, Wealden District Council reversed its decision.

Wealden District Councillor Daniel Manvell (Uckfield North, Labour), who led the campaign to keep the leisure centre open, said: “Uckfield Leisure Centre is a much-loved facility, and we know from our campaign that Uckfield pool is the most well-used in Wealden. I am therefore delighted that our nomination has also been successful, giving the leisure centre extra protection. I know that the whole of Uckfield and our surrounding communities will really welcome this news. We must now prioritise getting more funding for our leisure facilities from the government, so that they are fit to serve our growing towns and villages.”