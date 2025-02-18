Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new rail watchdog will give passengers a voice and hold railway bosses to account, the UK government has announced.

Plans have been unveiled for a landmark rail reform bill to ‘establish a powerful passenger watchdog’.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the ‘rewiring of our railways’ will ‘end decades of poor service, waste and timetable chaos’.

It added that ‘unified, simplified railway’ will ‘put passengers first, raise living standards and boost growth’ – as part of the ‘biggest overhaul to the network in a generation’.

A statement read: “Plans for a landmark bill to rewire Britain’s railways, including setting up a powerful passenger watchdog to give passengers a voice and hold train operators to account have been unveiled by the government today (Tuesday, February 18).

"This once in a generation overhaul will establish Great British Railways (GBR), a new body bringing track and train together, delivering reliable services for passengers and catalysing growth across the country.

“Outlined in a consultation launched today, the plans will smash a broken rail system, put passengers at the forefront of all decisions made on the railways, ending major failure and disruptions like the 2018 timetabling crisis.”

Through this consultation, the government said it plans to put an end to ‘outdated and inefficient processes’ which have ‘resulted in poor performance, timetable chaos and complex fares and ticketing’.

A spokesperson added: “It will also rightly be giving devolved leaders more of a say on the services that directly impact their towns and cities, working together to integrate transport making it simpler to travel and attracting more people to our railways.

“The new independent watchdog will be tasked with ensuring GBR addresses the issues that consistently rank highest in passenger complaints, rooting out the problems that cause poor journeys, ensuring passengers are given clear information when they travel, and help tackle the maze of confusing rail fares and tickets passengers have to navigate.

“It will hold operators to account on behalf of passengers and arbitrate where passengers are not satisfied about the handling of a complaint.

"Working with the Transport Secretary and GBR, it will also be given the powers to set clear standards for passengers on things like journey information and assistance, investigate persistent problems, and publish reports on poor service. Where poor passenger experiences are identified, it will be able to refer this to the railway regulator for enforcement action.”

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said passengers have ‘put up with broken railways for far too long’.

She added: “This landmark reform will sweep away decades of failure, creating a Great British Railways passengers can rely on.

“We’re giving passengers a powerful voice with a new watchdog dedicated to addressing their biggest concerns, building railways people can trust, improving our services and boosting the economy in the process – the priority in our Plan for Change."

The Department for Transport said these plans are the ‘next step in establishing GBR’, which will ‘end years of fragmentation by bringing track and train together in a unified, simplified railway’.

The consultation also looks ‘more widely at far-reaching reforms’ and how GBR will interact with the industry to ‘effectively implement its plans to relentlessly focus’ on driving up standards, boosting the economy and ensuring the railways ‘deliver the services passengers deserve’.

Laura Shoaf, chairman of Shadow Great British Railways, said: “GBR will fundamentally change our railways, delivering growth, connections and opportunities across the country.

“The plans set out today will mean a better railway for everyone that uses it, allowing industry to work closer together, putting passengers and customers first and providing better value for money for taxpayers.

The consultation started on Tuesday and will last for eight weeks.