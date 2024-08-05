As violent riots take hold across the UK, a ‘peaceful protest’ is planned for a town in Sussex – and will be countered by a unity rally at the same location.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to call an urgent Cobra meeting, following a sixth night of disorder on UK streets as a second hotel reportedly housing asylum seekers was set on fire.

The riots were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week. Rioters targeted the Merseyside town following a vigil for the three young girls.

Details of a ‘Crawley protest’ have now emerged on social media. ‘Peaceful’ protestors are reportedly set to gather in the town on Friday (August 9).

Riot police are seen outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

An organiser of the event wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “IF YOU ARE ATTENDING THE CRAWLEY PROTEST YOU MUST BE PEACEFUL! We do not support violent behaviour. We have a right to peacefully protest as is our right within the Magna Carta. We shall stand peacefully, united.

“We shall stand peacefully and protest for the women and children who feel unsafe. And for no other reason.”

A counter ‘unity rally’ is also being planned with the message: ‘Stop the far right, don’t let racists divide us’.

The event has been planned by Brighton & Hove Stands Up To Racism, Stand Up To Racism - South London and Eastbourne Stand Up to Racism.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said plans were in place to ‘deal with all eventualities’ in the county after riots across the UK. Photo supplied

They said: “The tragedy in Southport deserves our unity, not division and hatred.”

Police in Sussex have measures in place

This comes after Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne told this newspaper that plans were in place to ‘deal with all eventualities’ in the county.

Mrs Bourne, who was re-elected for her fourth term in May, said the chief constable, Jo Shiner, was involved in a meeting with the Prime Minister at Number 10 on Thursday.

"I met with our chief constable this morning as I always do on a Friday – and we spoke about what this would mean for Sussex,” the police and crime commissioner said.

“The strength of British policing is if a neighbourhood force needs assistance, mutual aid will be given to them.

"If there is a national event happening, we will send officers as will lots of other police force areas.

"Plans came out of Thursday’s meeting asking local forces to make sure they have plans in place and how they can flex if they need to.”

Mrs Bourne said the police will be ‘keeping a watchful eye on intelligence networks’, adding: “The reassurance for the public is that there is a plan in place and Sussex Police will work hard to keep everybody safe. Sussex Police have plans to deal with all eventualities.

"I feel very reassured having spoken to the chief, that there are plans in place.”

Worthing’s Labour group said its members were 'shocked and appalled' by the scenes of violence and disorder across the UK in recent days.

Minister and police representatives are expected to attend the Cobra meeting. It comes as official attempt to quell rioters to avoid a repeat of violent scenes seen in cities over the past week.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association (LGA) said: “The unrest and violence we have seen around the country has been deplorable. As always, councils are striving to unite communities and not divide them and are leading local responses to protect communities from those who seek to sow division.

“While it has been encouraging to see the community spirit and response in the wake of these awful incidents, with residents and businesses helping to clean up areas and repair damage, we know that it will take much longer to resolve community tensions.

"The LGA is supporting councils affected and stand ready to work closely with them and the Government to ensure life can return to as normal as possible for communities affected.”