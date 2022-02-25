Ukraine crisis: Where is the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant, is it still operating and what happened there?

The plant was the site of the worst nuclear accident in history in 1986 and there have been warnings of a similar ecological disaster if the invasion continues.

Russian soldiers arrived at the plant on Thursday, February 24, after invading from Belarus.

Here’s what you need to know about the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Where is Chernobyl?

The Vladimir Lenin Nuclear Power Plant, more commonly known as the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP), is located near the abandoned city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine, 10 miles from the border with Belarus, 10 mile northwest of the city of partially-abandoned city of Chernobyl, and about 62 miles north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

When was Chernobyl built?

Construction of the plant and the city of Pripyat to house workers and their families began in 1970, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

The first reactor at Chernobyl was completed in 1977, followed by reactor Number 2 in 1978, Number 3 in 1981, and Number 4 in 1983.

What happened in 1986?

The Chernobyl disaster occurred when technicians at reactor Number 4 attempted to shut down the reactor’s power-regulating system and its emergency safety systems to remove control rods from its core.

A combination of a flawed reactor design and human error by poorly trained operators led to an uncontrolled chain reaction that resulted in several massive explosions.

At least five per cent of the radioactive reactor core was released into the environment, spreading across Europe with wide-ranging health consequences.

How many people died?

There is some debate about exactly how many people lost their lives as an immediate result of the disaster, but the internationally recognised death toll shows that two workers died at the site of the explosion, another died in hospital soon after due to their injuries and 28 operators and firemen are thought to have died within three months of the accident.

Meanwhile, there is no agreement about how many died due to long-term health effects caused by the radiation that was released and spread around the world – with estimates ranging from 4,000-60,000 people.

Is the plant still in use?

The three other reactors remained in use after the accident but were eventually shut down in 2000 and are currently still in the process of being fully decommissioned.

Reactor Number 4 was destroyed entirely, with the wreckage enclosed in a concrete and lead sarcophagus to prevent more radioactive material escaping.