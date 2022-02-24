Ukraine war: This is how many Russians and Ukrainians we have living in Sussex

The many Russians and Ukrainians living in Sussex will be among those watching the terrible events unfolding after the Russian invasion.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:14 pm

President Putin has ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight with explosions reported across the Ukraine including in the west of the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been holding a Cobra meeting this morning.

Youth groups protesting against the Ukraine invasion at the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

Those with friends and family living in the region will be paying particularly close attention to the unfolding events.

Sussex is home to many people who were born in Russian, according to the latest population sampling data from the Office of National Statistics.

There were 3,000 Russian-born residents living in West Sussex, according to the figures covering the period from July 2020 to June 2021.

The number of Ukrainian-born residents in West Sussex is not available due to the small number of people in the sample.

East Sussex figures for Russian-born and Ukrainian-born residents are not available for the same reason.

Surrey had 4,000 Russian-born residents and no Ukrainians according to the data.

Looking at the statistics available for local authorities, a small number of Russian residents were recorded in Wealden, Lewes, Arun, Horsham and Worthing.

Low numbers of Ukrainian-born residents were sampled in Hastings, Lewes, Chichester and Crawley.

