Two groups held a joint protest in Burgess Hill at the weekend to object to the loss of their allotments.

The demonstration by Burgess Hill Allotments Association and Burgess Hill Residents Association took place in Church Walk on Saturday, October 7, from 11am to 1pm.

Participants said they were protesting Mid Sussex District Council’s decision to not remove ‘Chanctonbury Allotments’ from the District Plan, as well as plans to build hundreds of new homes on Network Rail owned land.

Sean Kelly, chair of the Burgess Hill Allotments Association said: “We feel this is unacceptable and it would cause unacceptable damage to the wildlife, inconvenience for residents. There’s a known flood risk, and it’s inexcusable that we would be losing the town’s largest allotment site. We’ve heard a lot of excuses, they aren’t good enough, so we’ve gathered plenty here to make a lot of noise and just show the frustration of both allotment holders and those who care about our local wildlife and ecosystem.”

The group also handed out leaflets titled ‘Take Back Our Allotments’. This highlighted the groups’ concerns about the possible impact on residents, saying: “The site has a known flood risk, which would worsen with the removal of mature trees surrounding the site. The building of 300 houses would also have a dramatic impact on the peace and privacy of the Chanctonbury residents.” The leaflet added that there could be a greater burden on traffic and parking in the Chanctonury area.

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.

1 . Burgess Hill protest A joint protest by Burgess Hill Allotments Association and Burgess Hill Residents Association took place on Saturday, October 7, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR23100702

2 . Burgess Hill protest A joint protest by Burgess Hill Allotments Association and Burgess Hill Residents Association took place on Saturday, October 7, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR23100702