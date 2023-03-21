There’s new rules around ID you need to know about in order to vote in the local elections.

From May 4, voters in England need to show photo ID at polling stations. Nine places in Sussex are having local elections this May. The deadline to register to vote is April 17, the postal vote application deadline is April 18 at 5pm, and the proxy vote (someone votes on your behalf) application deadline is 5pm on April 25.

Extensive research estimated that 98 per cent of the electorate holds an appropriate form of identification. Voter Authority Certificates (Voter Cards) will be available free of charge for any eligible electors who may not have a suitable form of identification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map shared by Good Morning Britain this morning (March 21) revealed there are 294,312 ineligible voters in the South East. The map will be displayed outside Parliament today.

Voter ID: Nearly 300k ineligible voters in the South East (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

If you’re voting by proxy, the person voting on your behalf has to bring their own ID to be given a ballot paper. Postal votes won’t be affected by the ID rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voter Cards:

Voter Cards cannot be used in other situations to demonstrate proof of age, it is solely for the purpose of supporting the democratic process. You can apply for a Voter Card by post, online, or in person. You can apply for a card at the same time you register to vote. The deadline to apply for a Voter Card is 5pm on April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact the electoral services for the town if you need a Voter Card application form posting to you or if you have any other questions:

Address: Electoral Services, Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UG

Phone: 01323 410000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most common forms of ID accepted:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or Commonwealth country

Photographic driver’s licence issued by the UK, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (including provisional)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

European Economic Area (EEA) photographic ID card

UK Biometric Residence Permit

An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (PASS card)

A Blue Badge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oyster 60+ Card

A concessionary travel pass funded by HM Government or local authority (eg. East Sussex County Council Bus Pass)

Documents that will not be accepted as a form of ID:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work/Student passes (student cards that are PASS accredited would be accepted)

Railcards

18+ Oyster card

Photocopies of identification documents, or pictures of identification saved on mobile phones will also not be accepted as photo-editing software could be used to edit them, thus making them susceptible to fraudulent alteration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of date ID: